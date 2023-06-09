Serajul Alam Khan passes away

Serajul Alam Khan, one of the key organizers of the Liberation War, passed away at intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday.

He breathed his last around 2:30pm while on life support, said DMCH Director Brig Gen Md Nazmul Haque.

Serajul Alam Khan was admitted to the hospital on May 20 with old age complications. Later he was shifted to the ICU. Following deterioration of his health condition, he was on life support on Thursday night.

He was born on January 6, 1941.

Serajul Alam was known as the ‘mystery man’ of Bangladeshi politics.