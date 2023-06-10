Electioneering for Khulna and Barishal city polls ends Saturday midnight

The election campaigns for the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) and Barishal City Corporation (BCC) polls are set to end on Saturday midnight.

As the KCC polls and BCC polls are scheduled to be held on Monday (June 12), no candidates will be allowed to continue campaign after midnight.

In Khulna, the campaigning activities for the election began on May 26 with the allocation of election symbols.

In Khulna Coty Corporation polls, this year, five candidates, who vying for mayoral posts, are—AL backed Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Jatiya Party’s Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Bangladesh Islami Andolon’s Moulana Abdul Awal, Zaker Party’s S M Sabbir Hossain, and independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman Mushfiq.

Total 136 candidates are vying for councillors in 29 general wards, and 30 for reserved seats. Two councillors for wards 13 and 24 have been elected unopposed.

A total of 5, 35,528 people to cast their votes in the 31 wards of Khulna city and there are 1,732 polling booths under 289 polling stations.

In a public circular, it also said that traffic movement will be suspended in the city from Sunday midnight.

According to the notification, the movement of trucks, buses, minibuses, microbuses, jeeps, pickups, cars, easy bikes, launches, and all types of engine-driven boats has been banned from June 11, midnight to June 12, midnight.

At the same time, a ban has been issued on the movement of motorcycles from midnight of June 10 to midnight of June 13.