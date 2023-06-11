Kiara Advani Used To Earn 80 Lakhs Salary Per Film

Kiara Advani is making heads turn, one film at a time. She is running up the success ladder quite swiftly, and proof of the same is her paycheck which is getting bigger and better with every film. Interestingly the actress was paid very less for her initial films, and this continued till the later years of her career, koimoi reported.

However, Kiara’s claim to fame was Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, where she played his love interest, Preeti. With the success of Kabir Singh, things changed for Kiara professionally and financially as well.

Kiara Advani is currently Dharma’s favourite girl. She made her debut with Fugly in 2014 but was paid a very less amount for the film. She later shot to fame overnight playing Sakshi Dhoni in the M.S. Dhoni biopic starring Sushant Singh Rajput. For the film, Kiara was paid around 80 lakhs.

This figure continued for her next few films, which included Machine in 2017 and her Telugu debut Bharat Ane Nenu in 2018. Lust Stories, another Telugu film, Vinaya Vindheya Rama and Kalank followed this streak. All her payments did not cross a crore per film still!

However, things changed for Kiara Advani once she starred in Kabir Singh and her fee had a massive change in figures after the film’s success. Her next biggie was Shershaah in 2021 and the actress reportedly charged 2.5 – 3 crores for the film. She was paid 3 crores for JugJugg Jeeyo, as reported by News 18.

Sourced from a report quoted by Instant Bollywood, Kiara allegedly charges Rs 4 crores for each movie that she is a part of since then. However, a report by Bollywood quotes her price for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as 2 crores.

In the 2022 released film Govinda Naam Mera Kiara played the love interest of Vicky Kaushal’s character Govinda Waghmare as Sukubai Deshmukh aka Suku and signed the deal at Rs 4 crore for the movie.

For her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani is getting paid four crores. However, this is six times less than what the lead actor Kartik Aaryan is being paid for the film.

However, starting at 80 lakhs and not getting much appraisal financially for most of the years, the actress has outdone herself with this figure, which is almost five times of what she was earning till early 2019! Hope Satyaprem Ki Katha brings more zeroes on her paycheque.

