Islami Andolon boycotts Sylhet, Rajshahi city polls

Islami Andolon Bangladesh has decided to boycott the upcoming city elections in Sylhet and Rajshahi. Besides, the party also rejected the results of Barishal and Khulna City Corporation elections held on Monday.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said these at a press conference held in Chandmari area of Barishal city.

Terming the elections in two cities as ‘managed,’ Rezaul Karim said, “We have decided to reject the results of Barishal and Khulna City Corporation elections. Besides, we are boycotting the elections in Sylhet and Rajshahi.”

Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated candidate Mufti Syed Faizul Karim and his supporters were reportedly attacked by the supporters of Awami League during Barishal City Corportaion election in the afternoon.