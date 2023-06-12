PM Sheikh Hasina unveils book on ‘Bhayera Amar’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled a book containing 200 speeches of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The book titled “Bhayera Amar” was unveiled at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s office, UNB reports.

The name “Bhayera Amar (My Brothers)” has been given by the prime minister herself, according to a release from PMO Press Wing.

She also wrote the introduction of the book.

All the speeches have been collected, compiled and edited by PM’s speech writer M Nazrul Islam. The book has been published by Genius Publications.

The main feature of this collection of speeches of the Father of the Nation is that it includes all the speeches available so far.

Of the two hundred speeches in the book, more than one hundred have been collected from audio tapes/CDs obtained from the archives of Bangladesh Betar.

The accuracy and reliability of each speech has been duly verified.

The book highlights the important parts of each speech and displays them separately.

Besides, the content, year and date of each speech are mentioned in the index.

The press release said speeches of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali ever born, is an invaluable document not only in Bangladesh but also in the world.

In the introduction of the book, the prime minister mentioned, “The new generation, especially the leaders, activists and supporters of Awami League, should not only read Bangabandhu’s speeches, but also understand their meaning and practice it in their own lives.”

The PM also mentioned that Bangabandhu wanted his golden people to build a golden Bangla.

“To become this golden man, it is essential to practice the ideals and lifestyle of the father of the nation,” she said.

Editor of the book Nazrul commented that the entire speeches will be very important documents for politicians, teachers, researchers, students and the next generation.