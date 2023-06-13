Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital in the wee hours as per her physicians’ advise as she was feeling unwell.

“Suddenly madam felt sick on Monday night. Later, her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain visited her at her Gulshan residence. Upon consultation with the medical board, she was taken to the hospital around 1:20am,” said BNP’s health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam.

Khaleda went to the hospital for the last time on Apr 29 and returned home after five days following some tests.

The 77-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.