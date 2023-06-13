University student ‘stabbed dead’ in Sylhet

A university student was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants in Sylhet’s Balaganj upazila on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was Atiqur Rahman, 25, son of Ekhlasur Rahman, a resident of Bongaon village under Dewabazar union of the upazila. He was a student of North East University in Sylhet.

According to police, some young men stabbed Atiqur in front of his house over a previous enmity.

He was rescued in critical condition and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital at around 6 pm where the on-duty doctor declared Atiqur dead.

Balaganj Police Station officer-in-charge Ramaprasad Chakraborty said two people have been detained for questioning in the incident.

‘We have continued the operation to arrest the people involved in the incident’, the OC added.