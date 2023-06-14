SCC Elections : EC swings into action, cancels Aftab Hossain candidacy

The Election Commission (EC) has canceled the candidature of Aftab Hossain Khan, the councilor candidate of Ward No 7 in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation elections. Wednesday (June 14) EC Secretary. Jahangir Alam confirmed this information to reporters.

Last Monday (June 12) EC Director (Public Relations) said. According to the press release signed by Shariful Alam, a complaint has been received against Aftab Hossain Khan (kite symbol), a councilor candidate for General Ward No. 7 of Sylhet City Corporation, for conducting armed exercises in front of the house of another rival candidate, including people. In this regard, the matter has been circulated through social media including CCTV footage, video-images and various print and electronic media. Moreover, the council candidate of the said ward, Syed Mohammad Abdullah (Latim Pratik) filed a written complaint and statement with the commission in this regard.

EC Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam said that on the basis of that complaint and statement, the returning officer investigated and submitted a report in this regard where the truth of the incident was found.

He also said that due to the violation of Rule 30 of the City Corporation Election Conduct Rules 2016, as per Rule 31 and 32, the candidature of the concerned councilor candidate will be canceled or disciplinary action will not be taken against him, with a written statement to the Election Commission (Room No.-314, Election Building). ) EC directed to appear in person today at 3 PM to explain. The EC rejected his candidature by hearing today.