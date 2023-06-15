2 die in Sunamganj’s lightening strike

Two people were killed in two separate lightening strikes in Chhatak and Dowarabazar upazilas on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Amir Ali, 45, hailed from Noarai village in Chhatak upazila and Md Ismail Hossain, 42, an inhabitant of Aruahai village in Dowarabazar upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Chhatak police station Md Mainul Jakir said Amir Ali was struck by a thunderbolt this morning when he was catching fish in a haor close adjacent to his village. He was taken to Dowarabazar Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Besides, Ismail Hossain was struck by another thunderbolt this morning while catching fish by a net in a Beel in Dowarabazar Upazila. He was also taken to Dowarabazar Upazila Health Complex and declared dead by the duty doctor, said Officer-in-Charge of Dowarabazar Thana Debdulal Dhar.