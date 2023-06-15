Bangladesh hold firm as Afghanistan tumble for 146

Ebadot Hossain claimed four wickets for Bangladesh as Afghanistan crumbled for 146 in their first innings of the Dhaka Test on Thursday.

Bangladesh have secured a commanding first-inning lead of 236 runs.

In the opening inning of the match, Bangladesh posted 382 runs on the back of a century from Najmul Hossain Shanto and a fifty from Mahmudul Hasan Joy, UNB reports.

Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals. They failed to come up with the stands they required to put some pressure on the hosts.

The pace-bowling duo of Ebadot and Shoriful Islam shared the first four wickets. Shoriful began by dismissing Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran, while Ebadot removed Abdul Malik.

Shoriful claimed another wicket, while Ebadot took three more.

Afghanistan’s highest scorer was wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai with 36 runs. Nasir Jamal was the only other batter to surpass 30 runs mark.

Afsar and Nasir produced the biggest partnership of the Afghanistan innings, scoring 65 runs off 73 balls in the fifth wicket partnership.

While Ebadot took four wickets for Bangladesh, Shoriful, Taijul Islam, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz each scalped two.

Bangladesh decided to bat again instead of imposing a follow-on.

Earlier, on the second day, Bangladesh could only manage to add 20 runs in the first 44 minutes. They lost their last five wickets for just 9 runs. However, Afghanistan failed to capitalize on Bangladesh’s collapse.