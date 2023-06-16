Child dies in Shrimangal lightning

A child died in a lightning strike at Shrimangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday afternoon.

The dead was Emon Mia, 12, son of Malek Mia, a resident of Alisarkul village under Bhunbir union of the upazila.

Witnesses said a lightning struck on the boy near Chowmuhana Mill at around 12 pm, leaving him injured.

Family members rescued him and took to Shrimangal Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Dr Nazmul Hasan, medical officer of the hospital, confirmed the matter.