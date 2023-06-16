Sweden expresses keenness to collaborate with Bangladesh on IT sector

Sweden expressed its keenness to collaborate with Bangladesh on IT sector and highly appreciated Bangladesh’s achievements in IT and climate change adaptation.

Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Håkan Jevrell shared this with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam in a meeting on Friday (June 16) morning in Stockholm.

During the meeting, the Swedish State Secretary highly appreciated Bangladesh’s achievements in IT and climate change adaptation and expressed their keenness to collaborate with Bangladesh on IT sector development and green transition.

Terming Asia as the engine of growth and highly praising Bangladesh’s high economic growth, he also expressed Sweden’s desire to enhance trade and investment relations with Bangladesh in the context of evolving geo-political developments.

0ighlighting Bangladesh government’s plans and programmes for digitalization, State Minister Alam suggested close cooperation between the two countries on software technology, 4iR-enabled agriculture and human resources development.

The Swedish State Secretary appreciated Bangladesh for hosting forcibly displaced Rohingyas as well.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs thanked Sweden for its continued development cooperation support to Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of improving living conditions for the poor and promoting gender equality.

He thanked the Swedish government for humanitarian assistance to forcibly displaced Rohingyas and their support towards a political solution to this crisis. Both sides also discussed possible cooperation on climate change bilaterally and multilaterally.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Sweden Mehdi Hasan and Director General (West Europe & EU) of MOFA Kazi Russel Pervez, among others, were also present at the meeting.