Khaleda returns home from hospital

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence on Saturday evening after receiving treatment for four days at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

She left the hospital at 6:35 pm and reached home at 7.45 pm.

Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital early Tuesday as she suddenly fell sick with a fever and stomachache. Later, she underwent various medical examinations under the close supervision of her medical board at the hospital.

Former Prime Minister Khaleda, 78, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.