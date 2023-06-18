132 Sylhet city poll centres declared risky

A total of 132 centers, out of 190, of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) have been identified as important (risky).

SCC has prepared the list of ‘risky’ polling centers by the information given by the law enforcement agencies. All the centers in 18 wards of the city have been identified as vulnerable.

The Sylhet city election is scheduled to be held Wednesday (June 21).

Meanwhile, a total of 4, 86, 605 voters will cast their votes. Eight mayoral candidates are vying in the SCC polls while 273 councilor candidates are in the general ward and 87 councilor candidates are in reserved ward.

There are a total of 1,364 polling stations in 190 centers.

Source said Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) identified high-risk centers as ‘critical’ and risk-free centers as ‘normal’.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mass) Sudeep Das of Sylhet Metropolitan Police said they prepared a list of important and normal centers. Law enforcers will be active in the centers for holding fair election.