Cabinet nods draft law keeping maximum 7-yr jail for land forgery

The Cabinet on Monday approved in principle the draft of the Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act, 2023 with maximum punishment for land-related forgeries and offenses.

Under the draft law, the maximum punishment for land forgery would be seven-year imprisonment, while the minimum is two-year jail.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the capital.

“The land-related offences were defined and punitive provisions for these were kept in it so that the citizens can uninterruptedly enjoy the rights including possession on their own lands,” said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain at a press briefing in Bangladesh Secretariat.

Raising the salient features of the proposed law, he said the land-related forgeries were specified and steps were taken to prevent, curb the crimes related to public and private lands as well as to ensure remedy to these offences.

“A scope was kept in it (the proposed law) for the disposal of land-related disputes through arbitration alongside the court,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

Besides, the Cabinet also gave the final approval to the draft of Sand Quarry (Balumahal) and Soil Management (Amendment) Act, 2023 to bring some changes to the existing act of 2010 with a view to impose new restrictions in defining sand quarries and extraction of sand and soil.

Raising the changes, Mahbub Hossain said, “Sand or soil can’t be extracted from any cropland or the places where such extraction will create the threat for destroying the navigability of BIWTA routes.”

He said now only the hydrographic survey of BIWTA is considered in defining sand quarries. But if any, the survey of the Water Development Board will have to be considered in this regard as per the draft law, he added.

If there is a possibility of destroying cropland or its topsoil, sand and soil can’t be extracted, said the top bureaucrat.

Instruments of extracting sand and soil can be seized lawfully, he said adding the leaseholder will have to bear the compensation, if any road or establishment is damaged due to sand transport.

The secretary said topsoil can’t be damaged also in private lands.