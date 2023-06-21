Ex-DIG Mizan jailed for 14 years

Suspended deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Mizanur Rahman has been jailed for 14 years in a corruption case.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-6 Judge Manzurul Islam delivered the verdict.

The case was filed on June 24, 2019, against Mizan and three others on charges of amassing over Tk 3 crore beyond known sources of income.

Besides, three other accused in the case Mizan’s wife Sohelia Aner Ratna, younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan were also jailed for seven years each.

Mizan, who is now in jail, was also fined Tk1.5 lakh, in default, he will have to serve nine more months in jail.

Mahbubur Rahman and Mahmudul Hasan are on bail. The court issued arrest warrant against Sohelia as she was absconding.

On January 30 of 2020, Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Monjur Morshed, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the four.

On February 23 last year, Mizan was given three years’ imprisonment for giving Tk 40 lakh as bribe to an ACC official.