UK Parliament honours Karan Johar from for his contribution to films

Indian director and producer Karan Johar was honoured by the British Parliament for his contribution to the “global entertainment industry” as the Bollywood filmmaker completes 25 years in the industry this year, according to businesstoday.in.

On Tuesday, Johar spoke about this through one of his Instagram posts. He also shared that Indian-origin member of the House of Lords of the UK, Baroness Sandy Verma presented the citation to him.

In the post, Johar wrote, “Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry, and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!”

“It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come! @ukparliament,” he added.

His production house, Dharma Productions, also posted pictures of Karan Johar receiving the citation on their official Twitter account.

The production house tweeted, “IT ONLY GETS GRANDER WITH DOUBLE THE CELEBRATION! We’re over the moon to see our captain, #KaranJohar honoured at the British Parliament in London TODAY for his contribution to the global entertainment industry – celebrating his 25th anniversary year!”

Karan Johar’s latest directed film Rocky Aur Rani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles marking his return as director after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

In 1998, Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and today he is one of the most influential p[ersonality in the Bollywood industry. He directed some of the most successful films in the Bollywood, which include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan.

He produced several successful moves, namely Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kapoor & Sons, and Raazi. Johor also hosts one of the most buzz-worthy celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan.