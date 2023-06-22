Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance

Scientists and researchers here unequivocally called for stopping the further emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance as its consequence is very hazardous to public health.

They identically mentioned that all sorts of overrated and frequent uses of antibiotics in the human body as well as in all other domestic animals like cattle, goats, poultry, birds and fish, are always harmful. So, effective and meaningful steps should be taken to stop the unethical use of antibiotics at once.

The scientific workshop was held on behalf of a project titled “From the farms to the consumers: Occurrence and molecular characterization of antibiotic resistant bacteria and quantification of antibiotics on salad vegetables (MPA-16)” at Rajshahi University (RU) on Thursday, BSS reports.

The Department of Botany hosted the workshop at its seminar hall supported by the BAS-USDA Endowment Programme.

RU Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Humayun Kabir and Director of the Institute of Biological Sciences Prof Jahan Ara Khanom addressed the seminar as the chief and special guests respectively.

Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council Prof Mesbah Uddin Ahmed spoke on the occasion as guest of honour with Department of Botany Prof Shahidul Alam in the chair.

Chief Researcher of the project, Prof Farjana Ashrafi addressed the workshop as, focal person, saying all sectors concerned should encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials and to strengthen preventive measures besides working together through a One Health approach.

In his remarks, Prof Humayun Kabir said there is no alternative to stop the use of antibiotics without prescription to ensure a sound public health.

He mentioned that antibiotic resistance destroys the immunity power of the human body and subsequently makes the body vulnerable to many communicable diseases.

Prof Mesbah Uddin Ahmed said the present government is committed to prevent antibiotic resistance and urged all authorities concerned to supplement the government’s efforts collectively.

He told the meeting that they have a plan to launch effective antimicrobial surveillance on humans, fish and poultry birds through undertaking an integrated programme.

They will also adopt a controlling measure for selling antimicrobials without prescriptions, he added. He, however, said the utmost emphasis should be given to creating public awareness of the issue.