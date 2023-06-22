Nur held three meetings with Mossad, says Palestinian envoy

Gono Odhikar Parishad leader Nurul Haque Nur held meetings with Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad in Qatar, Dubai and India three times, Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan has said.

He made the remark at a press conference held at the embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Palestinian envoy said, “Nur held meetings with Mossad in three phases in Qatar, Dubai and India. We got the pictures of those meeting from our intelligence agency. The matter came to our cognizance during the World Cup football held in Qatar in 2022. If he (Nur) denies his meeting with Mossad then it is good for Palestine. But if the matter is true then it is a threat to the security of Bangladesh.”

He further said, “Those who takes money from Israel can never be a leader. Such a leader cannot bring welfare to the country.”