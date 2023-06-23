BRICS Games expected to be held in Russian city of Kazan in June 2024

The BRICS Games are expected to be held in the Russian city of Kazan in June 2024, Russia’s Sports Ministry announced on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin took part in a meeting of sports ministers from BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in South Africa.

“The role of BRICS in contributing to resolving global issues, including in the field of sports, is increasing in the current situation. Our association remains an example of true multilateralism and mutual respect. We consistently call for comprehensively strengthening friendly sporting ties with BRICS countries based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination, mutual respect and equal admission of athletes to competitions. Boosting our cooperation within BRICS and developing new platforms for international sporting events is more important now than ever before,” Matytsin pointed out.

The Russian sports minister supported the South African delegation’s initiative to draw up a BRICS Sports Charter in order to ensure successful cooperation in the field of sports. “The basic principles for the development of sports within the association will be enshrined in the BRICS Sports Charter. There are broad prospects for cooperation in terms of certain sports. In this regard, we suggest considering the possibility of establishing BRICS championships and professional sports leagues,” Matytsin noted.

In mid-May, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that the government submit proposals on organizing and holding the BRICS Games in 2024.