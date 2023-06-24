BNP’s politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the government has not kept BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia confined rather she is serving jail sentence in court verdict.

“BNP’s politics is full of jealousy and double standard. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed generosity by keeping her sentence suspended through executive order and allowed her to stay at home,” he said.

He added: “BNP should have been grateful to Sheikh Hasina for her generosity, but they are showing their ungratefulness.”

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said these in a statement condemning and protesting BNP leaders and including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comments over the matter, BSS reports.

He said Sheikh Hasina established people’s right to food and vote while BNP snatched away people’s right to vote.

BNP created record in destroying democracy and people’s right to vote through robbing votes, he mentioned.

The AL general secretary said those who kept the country in fragile state and dependent are now always making falsehood and making criticism over the country’s economic uplift.

Today Sheikh Hasina brought the country’s economy on strong base and Bangladesh is now an emerging power in the world in terms of economy.

BNP can never accept the country’s these achievement and progress, he said.

In the statement, Quader said the country’s people know very well about the stories of Ziaur Rahman’s family and people didn’t forget the story of shattered suitcase.

Corruption and money laundering got an institutional shape under Tarique Rahman’s leadership during the BNP’s regime, he said.

He said few amount of money laundered by Zia’s family has also been brought back to country.

The minister said BNP is now paying price for its mistakes. Even after being a political party in an independent country, BNP believes in dependency, he said, adding that Pakistani ghost is yet to come out from their brain.

Instead of going to people, they are now going to foreign embassies and hatching anti-state conspiracies, he said.

He said the party which was born and brought up through conspiracy cannot come out from the same circle and it’s true.

Quader said Awami League does politics for people and it stays beside people and will do so in the coming days, too.