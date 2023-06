Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in Dinajpur with KSA

The holy Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated on Wednesday in six upazilas of Dinajpur with religious fervour in line with Saudi Arabia.

Around 2,000 Muslims participated in the prayers held in Dinajpur Sadar, Chirirbandar, Biral, Kaharol, and Birampur upazilas of the district in the morning.

In 2007, some Muslims of the upazilas offered their prayers in keeping with Saudi Arabia.