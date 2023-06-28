Let’s share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha, imbued with amicability and sense of brotherhood: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Eid-ul-Azha becomes meaningful through sacrificing pettiness, unkindness, pride, and self-centredness.

“The meaning of qurbani is sacrifice. Eid-ul-Azha becomes meaningful through sacrificing pettiness, unkindness, pride, and self-centredness,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina made the call through a video message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, UNB reports.

She also urged all to be invigorated with the spirit of sacrifice, and be devoted to the welfare of mankind.

“Let’s share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha, imbued with amicability and sense of brotherhood,” she said.