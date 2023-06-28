Two killed after being hit by bus in Sylhet

Two people were killed and four others injured after being hit by a bus in Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet on Tuesday night.

The deceased were easy bike driver Jewel Mia, 22, and pedestrian Asma Begum, 45.

Osmaninagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mashudul Amin said the incident took place at Sherpur toll plaza area on Sylhet-Dhaka highway around 10:30 pm when a Sylhet-bound bus of Mitali Paribahan bus lost control and hit an Easy bike parked on the side of the road, killing pedestrian Asma Begum on the spot.

On information, police and Fire Service teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. The injured were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital said.

Jewel Mia, who was seriously injured when the bus crashed into his vehicle, died on the way to the hospital, according to OC Mashudul Amin.