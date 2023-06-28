UK’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme recruits Bangladeshi workers

Bangladesh High Commission in London organised a briefing session at the Mission’s Bangabandhu Lounge on Monday for the Bangladeshi workers who have been recruited for the first time under the UK’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme.

A British international recruitment company, Regency Recruitment Ltd, hired these workers for a British farm and arranged their travel to the UK, according to a message received here, BSS reports.

The recruitment of the workers was facilitated by Bangladesh High Commission, London and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh.

High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem while briefing the workers underlined the importance of following all the rules and regulations of the UK’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme to uphold the image of Bangladesh and facilitate future recruitment of more Bangladeshi workers in the UK’s farm sector.

The High Commissioner assured that the Bangladesh High Commission, London will remain available for all-out assistance to the workers during their 6-month contractual stay in the UK, and will continue to work with the British government and private sector to recruit more Bangladeshi workers in the UK’s agriculture sector.

The High Commissioner also highlighted several initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government to create more overseas jobs and regular migration for Bangladeshi workers, and said, “Migrant Bangladeshi workers are now working in many countries with dignity and earning more remittance as well as building a positive image for Bangladesh.”

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Regency Recruitment Ltd Rowsonara Begum said, “Regency Recruitment will continue its efforts to recruit more Bangladeshi workers under the Scheme to meet the UK’s labour market demand”.

The CEO mentioned that Regency Recruitment Ltd is the only authorised agency to recruit farm workers from Bangladesh under the UK’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme.

She called upon all concerned to remain cautious about advertisements, particularly in social media offering such recruitment.

She thanked Bangladesh High Commission, London for extending all necessary support to the recruitment process of the first batch of agriculture workers.

Regency’s Director of Recruitment Naseem Talukdar, Chief Financial Officer Shalim Abs and Liaison Consultant Mahbub Noor Mabs attended and spoke on the occasion.

The workers shared their experiences regarding the recruitment process and expressed their commitment to work and follow the rules and regulations.