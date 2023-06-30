Over 1.41cr cattle sacrificed on Eid day, 25 lakh remain unsold

A total of 1,00,41,812 cattle were sacrificed, while 25 lakh remained unsold across Bangladesh on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha in the ongoing year.

As many as 91,049 more cattle were slaughtered this year compared to previous year as 99,50,763 cattle were sacrificed in 2022. A total of 90,93,242 cattle were sacrificed in 2021, said an official handout of Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

Highest number of cattle was slaughtered in Dhaka division and lowest in Mymensingh division.

Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across Bangladesh on Thursday.

As per the information received from field level, 25,48,184 number of cattle were slaughtered in Dhaka division, 20,51,777 in Chattogram, 21,32,469 in Rajshahi, 9,49,581 in Khulna, 4,30,673 in Barishal, 3,94,039 in Sylhet, 11,49,187 in Rangpur and 3,85,902 in Mymensingh.

Of the sacrificed cattle, the number of cows were 45,81,060, buffaloes were 1,07,875, goats were 48,49,328, sheep were 5,02,307 and the number of other animals was 1,242.