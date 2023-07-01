Diplomats pay tribute to victims of Holey Artisan attack

On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, Italy, Japan, India, the United States and Bangladesh on Saturday remembered and honoured those whose lives were tragically lost on July 1, 2016 during a terrorist attack in Dhaka’s Gulshan area.

A memorial plaque was inaugurated in the Italian Embassy in Dhaka on the occasion.

Representatives of the four missions in Dhaka, including Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, and CDA at the US Embassy paid homage to the lives lost in the dastardly terror attack in Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Bakery on this day seven years ago, UNB reports.

While paying his respects, Indian High Commissioner Verma said that it is a day of remembrance for all the victims who remain in their prayers.

“As a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, we fully share the grief and trauma brought by that barbaric and inhuman incident,” he said.

“Such attacks only make our resolve stronger to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and our belief more firm that no reason can justify an act of terror,” said the Indian High Commissioner.

He expressed India’s commitment to prevent recurrence of such incidents through closer collaborative efforts.