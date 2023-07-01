Green chilli price hits Tk 600 a kg

Green chilli price shot up to Tk 600 a kg on Friday.

The price of green chilli witnessed a hike almost every day in the last seven days.

This may be due to a rise in demand on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Visiting several kitchen markets in Dhaka on Friday, this correspondent found that a kilogram of green chili was selling for Tk 600, which sold on Wednesday for Tk 400 per kg. So, the prices have gone up.

This correspondent went to Mohakhali kitchen market on Friday and found that each kg of green chilli was being sold at Tk 600. Only a couple of green chilli was received for Tk 20.

Traders said the supply of green chilli has gone down due to incessant rain and transport shortage.

The kitchen market’s retailer Sumon said nothing would yield by knowing about the green chilli prices. “I have bought five kilograms of green chilli from Kawran Bazar vegetable wholesale market paying Tk 2,500. Now, I have been selling those green chilli at Tk 600 per kg,” he said.