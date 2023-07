First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday

The first return hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines with 419 pilgrims will arrive in Dhaka on Monday (July 3).

The national flag carrier’s aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6:05am with the pilgrims. It will left Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The return flights will continue till August 2.

A total of 1,22,884 people went to Saudi Arabia from Bangladesh this year. Six pilgrims from Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar died from various complications.