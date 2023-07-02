More rain likely over 24 hours, BMD predicts

More rain is likely across the country over 24 hours, starting from 9 am today, as monsoon is active, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; and at many places in Khulna, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said the Met Office.

Rainfall may also increase in the next 72 hours, it reads.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged in the country.

Monsoon is active over the northern part, fairly active elsewhere in Bangladesh, and moderate over north Bay, the weather report says.

The weather office recorded the highest 124 mm rainfall in Netrokona in 24 hours till 6 am today.

The mercury reached 35.5 degree Celsius – the highest – in Jashore, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degree in Tangail.