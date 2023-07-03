LPG price drops again, 12kg cylinder now at Tk 999

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has decided to reduce the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) again.

Now, a retail consumer will get each 12kg cylinder at Tk 999 which was Tk 1, 074 (including vat). The price has been reduced by Tk 75.24.

Md Nurul Amin, newly appointed chairman of BERC, at a press briefing on Monday at the BERC office in the capital also informed that prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders – from 5.5kg to 45kg – will go down rationally.

The new prices will be effective from 6pm on Monday (July 3).

Earlier, on June 1 this year, BERC had reduced the price of each 12kg cylinder by Tk161 to Tk1,074 which is Tk1,235 in the current fiscal year.

The BERC officials said the LPG price witnessed a decline in the local market due to the decrease in the prices of Saudi CP (contract price).

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP.

The price of ‘auto gas’ (LPG used for motor vehicles) also dropped to Tk 46.59 (including VAT) per litre from the previous Tk 50.09.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent.