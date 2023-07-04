28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre

Low-lying areas of Sunamganj district have been submerged as the water of the rivers continues to increase.

A total of 28 families along with their domestic animals have already took shelter in the government college located in Sunamganj city.

The traffic movement on Doarabazar-Tengratila-Mohabbatpur road has become risky as it went under knee-deep water in Sharifpur Sidingghat area due to the overflow of the Surma River.

Continuous rainfall for the last few days has caused all the rivers in Sunamganj to swell. More than 100 fish farm owners are worried as ponds have already been submerged due to the rising of water level.