Dengue poses serious risk to Dhaka city dwellers: DGHS

Aedes larvae has been found in 43.53 per cent high-rise buildings in the capital, posing serious health risk to all the Dhaka city dwellers, according to a survey conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The survey also identified that as many as 55 wards under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are risky for dengue.

The findings of the survey called “The Pre-monsoon Aedes Survey 2023” was presented by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at its conference room at Mohakhali in the capital on Tuesday (July 4).

Professor Dr Md. Nazmul Islam, director at DGHS, presented the details of the survey.

A larval density above 20 per cent is considered an indication of an alarming situation or potential health crisis.

The situation was found more alarming at the multistoreyerd buildings. The average density of Aedes mosquito larvae in high-rise buildings of two cities was recorded at 43.53 per cent.

“This rate is 49.52 per cent in high-rise buildings in DNCC and 41.15 per cent in DSCC,” he said while presenting the survey findings.

The survey shows the prevalence of dengue is high in the area around Mugda Medical College Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital.

The disease control wing of the DGHS conducted the survey in two city corporation areas of the capital from June 18 to 25.

A total of 3,149 houses were surveyed in 40 wards of the DNCC and 58 wards of the DSCC. Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 549 houses.

“The survey showed that the rate of dengue infection in 27 wards of the DNCC and 28 wards of the DSCC are at risk,” he added.

Larvae were also found at an alarming rate in houses, under-construction structures, vacant land, plastic drums, mugs, tires and cement water tanks.

Participants at the workshop said the dengue situation has worsened before the start of monsoon this year. The country has never faced such a terrible situation before the onset of dengue season.

Prof Nazmul Islam said two city corporation areas are under the same risk. In general, Aedes mosquito larvae have been found wherever rainwater has accumulated in the entire Dhaka city. In both the cities, they found the presence of close numbers of larvae.

DGHS Director General Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam was present at the conference.

In the meantime, five more dengue patients died and 678 others were hospitalised on Tuesday, according to the DGHS.

A total of 61 people died from dengue fever this year taking the total number of dengue cases to 8,141. Some 1,669 dengue patients were still undergoing treatment. Of them, 569 are outside Dhaka.