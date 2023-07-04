EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders

A delegation of the European Union (EU) held a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The meeting began at 3:00pm on Tuesday at the BNP Chaiperson’s political office in the capital, said BNP media cell member Shyrul Kabir Khan.

It is learnt that EU Ambassador Charles Whitley, EU DCM Spanier Brand and Political Officer Sebastian were present at the meeting.

On behalf of BNP, the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Human Rights Affairs secretary Asaduzzaman Asad were present at the meeting.