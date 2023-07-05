British Minister for International Trade in Dhaka: Focus on unlocking more opportunities to grow trade

British Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston is visiting Bangladesh to discuss relevant issues with Bangladesh to help grow green growth.

He wants to use his first official visit here to demonstrate the UK’s eagerness to work with Bangladesh on shared challenges like climate change, using their collective expertise to deepen trading relationship, spark economic growth, and create jobs.

There are huge opportunities for British companies to take advantage of the growing trade relationship between the UK and Bangladesh, according to the UK government.

With Bangladesh, UK’s trade has reached nearly £5 billion.

Nigel Huddleston arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday evening on a two-day official visit. His visit is focused on unlocking more opportunities for British companies to grow trade.

Acting Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Asad Alam Siam, welcomed him at the airport upon arrival.

In Dhaka, Minister Huddleston will visit Intertek, a UK company supporting supply chains in Bangladesh by providing bespoke testing services, for example ensuring manufacturers meet product safety standards.

This visit comes a month after the UK’s world-leading Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) came into force making it easier for Bangladesh and other developing countries to trade with the UK.

Bangladeshi exporters now benefit from simpler and more generous Rules of Origin, which means that they will be able to produce goods using components from many more countries and still export these with zero tariffs to the UK.

The visiting minister would meet high-level Bangladesh dignitaries including Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali today (Wednesday) to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Minister Nigel Huddleston said the UK has a strong and enduring relationship with India and Bangladesh.

“Our trade with both has grown significantly over the past year, which shows our partnerships are reaching new heights,” he said.

Huddleston visited Kolkata, India before his arrival here where he announce a package of partnerships on electric mobility and green construction at a joint session with Government of West Bengal.