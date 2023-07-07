Youth electrocuted in Sunamganj

A young man died from electrocution at Derai upazila of Sunamganj district early Friday.

Deceased Atikul Islam, 25, was son of Rijik Miah, a resident of Bhatipara village under the upazila and used to work in a sawmill.

According to locals, Atikul came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working in the sawmill, leaving him dead on the spot.

Derai Police Station officer-in-charge Quazi Moktadir Hossain said being informed, additional police were sent to the spot and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.