School, colleges reopen Sunday, 5 instructions issued to check dengue

All educational institutes across the country will reopen on Sunday (9 July) after Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

As dengue cases are increasing in the country, the government has issued five instructions to these institutions.

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) had issued an order to the principals and field-level education officers of all public and private educational institutions with a request to follow the instructions.

The five instructions are — playgrounds and buildings should be cleaned regularly, water accumulated in the field or building should be removed quickly; flower tubs, which are kept for the beautification of educational institutions should be cleaned regularly; it should be ensured that water does not accumulate in the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes and the authorities and teachers concerned will inform students daily about ways to prevent dengue