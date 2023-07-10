3 killed, 20 injured over trifling matter in Sunamganj

Three people were killed and 30 others injured in a clash between two groups over the auction of a jackfruit in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Monday morning.

The incident took place at about 10.30 am in Hasnabad village under Joykalash union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Haque, 45, son of Abdul Latif, Babul Miah, 50, son of Abdus Sufi, and Shahjahan Miah, 55, son of Abdul Basir — all were residents of the village.

According to locals, there was a previous enmity between the two groups of Saraimorol and Maldar families over a land in the village. On Sunday afternoon, an argument took place between them over an auction of a jackfruit in a mosque.

Later, the argument led to a clash between the two groups on Monday morning. At that time, they attacked each other with lethal weapons, leaving two members of Saraimorol group- Nurul Haque and Babul Miah dead on the spot and 30 others from both sides critically injured, said witnesses.

The injured were taken to several hospitals where a member of Maldar group Shahjahan Miah succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Khaled Hossain Chowdhury said being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.

“Additional police have been deployed at the spot as a tense situation is prevailing in the area and legal action would be taken in this regard,” the OC added.