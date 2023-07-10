DMCH to be turned into a modern one with 4,000-bed: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said her government will turn Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) into a modern one having 4,000 beds as the hospital is facing problems in treating growing number of patients.

“It is very difficult to give healthcare services to the growing number of the patients by Dhaka Medical College Hospital. So, we have devised a plan to turn the DMCH into a beautiful, modern and bigger hospital as 4,000 patients can take treatment from the hospital at a time,” she said, reports BSS.

The premier was addressing a function marking 78th founding anniversary of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital virtually from her office here.

“We hope, we can start the work (of turning the Dhaka Medical College Hospital into a 4,000 beds Hospital) very soon,” she said.

The science and health services are being flourished as the days to come, so Bangladesh needs to march ahead maintaining the similar pace, Sheikh Hasina said.

The premier said the number of research on medical science is fewer in numbers, adding, “A small number of persons have been engaging in research in medical science.”

“So, you should give more focus on researches on medical science as the research to this end is very essential at the current age,” she said.

The Prime Minister said her government would give every possible support to conduct extensive research on the medical science to ensure overall development of the health sector.