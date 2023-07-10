Govt has taken elections as weapon to establish fascism: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government has taken the elections as a weapon to establish fascism.

“Their only target is to establish one-party fascism by destroying democracy and the opposition parties. They tried to do this in the past, but could not succeed due to political changeover at that time…they’re pursuing this goal in a different style this time by taking elections as their weapon,” he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a millad mahfil arranged by BNP at the party’s Nayapaltan central office seeking the speedy recovery of its ailing standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Rafiqul Islam Miah, UNB reports.

He said they are being forced to carry out the movement as the government is not allowing holding free and fair elections in the country. “We want a change through the election. But you (govt) are holding the elections in your own style taking the results in your favour. That system can’t continue.”

The BNP leader said they still want a peaceful solution to the political crisis and hope that good sense will prevail upon the government to save the country by accepting the people’s demand for holding the next election under a non-partisan neutral government. “We think and the country’s people believe that the crisis will be resolved through the election.”

He said their party and its alliance partners are going to announce the final action programmes of their current anti-government movement. “We all the parties involved in the simultaneous movement have decided to announce a new journey for the restoration of democracy and holding a fair and impartial election from our respective places on July 12 (Wednesday).”

Fakhrul alleged that the current ‘illegal’ regime has destroyed democracy very consciously by resorting to repressive acts.

He said the government has killed and oppressed many opposition leaders who were carrying out the movement for bringing back democracy. “The biggest damage they have done by sickening the entire nation. They have turned this state into a sick one.”

The BNP leader said many of their party senior leaders including Mosharrf, Rafiqul Islam Miah, Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar Nazrul Islam Khan and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi are now sick. “But we’re working, carrying out a movement, and reaching out to people. Our goal is to heal this sick state and free the nation from sickness.”

He said many of their party leaders have become after being subjected to repressive acts by the government.

“Madam (BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia) herself told me how she was kept in the old Central Jail. The great leader was kept in a shabby old building with water leaking through its walls and rats running around,” Fakhrul in an emotion-choked voice.

He also said when Khaleda fell sick in jail the government did not take any steps for her treatment. “The doctors held a press conference and said that she needs urgent treatment. But she’s not treated. Amid the coronavirus, she was sent home. But she (Prime Minister) said she showed pity….we didn’t ask for mercy. We wanted justice.”

The BNP leader said people do not live in a kingdom under the rule of any queen or king in Bangladesh. “We fought in 1971 for an independent democratic state and for the establishment of the rights of people.”

Later, a munajat was offered praying for the quick recovery of the ailing BNP leaders.