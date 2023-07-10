Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found

Petrobangla (Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation) has been fined Tk 5 lakh after detection of Aedes mosquito larvae during a drive by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam made the surprise visit on Monday as part of their month-long anti-mosquito drive to control dengue menace.

During the visit, he examined the basements of Petrobangla and found innumerable amount of Aedes mosquito larvae in an under-construction the drain water. Then the authorities were fined Tk 5 lakh.

Motakabbir Ahmed, regional executive officer of DNCC region-5, also ordered to lock the employees inside the bhaban.