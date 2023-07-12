New rules for Indian visa application for Bangladeshis

Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC), Bangladesh has introduced new rules for Bangladeshi citizens that came into effect from Tuesday (July 11).

A notice in this regard has been published on IVAC, Bangladesh’s website and Facebook page.

The notice states that applicants, who wish to return their passports for other purposes while their visa application is being processed by the High Commission, will now have the option of returning their passports at the time of submitting their visa application to IVAC.

They have to re-submit their passport to IVAC within seven days before the date of possible delivery shown on the visa token.

Applicants will now also have the option to pre-select a specific time slot to submit their visa application to IVAC while paying the visa processing fee online.

This will save the applicants from long wait at IVAC while submitting the application.