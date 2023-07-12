Shakib back in top 10 of ICC ODI bowling rankings

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has moved up three places to break into the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Shakib advanced three steps in the ranking with 4 wickets in three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The left-arm spinner returned to the top ten in bowling in the ODI rankings.

Shakib’s position is now number ten with 618 rating points, an online news portal report.

During the ODI series, Shakib became the first left-arm bowler to pick up 400 wickets at home across formats and equalled New Zealand great Daniel Vettori’s tally of 305 ODI wickets.

Shakib is now the only all-rounder in international cricket with 14000 runs and 600 wickets across formats.