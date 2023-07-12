Sheikh Hasina’s resignation is the only demand right now: Fakhrul

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced programmes to press home its one-point demand for resignation of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government before the next general election.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at the party’s grand rally at Nayapaltan in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Mirza Fakhrul said: “I announce one-point demand for the resignation of Sheikh Hasina-led fascist and authoritarian government which has snatched away the voting rights of people. Sheikh Hasina’s resignation is the only demand right now. We call for dissolving parliament, re-organising the Election Commission, releasing all political prisoners including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, lifting all false cases against BNP leaders and activists including the party’s acting chairman Tareque Rahman.”

He said the roadmarch will be held from 10:00am to 4:00pm on July 18 from Gabtali to Jatrabari to press home the one-point demand. At the same time, the same programme will be observed at metropolitan cities, districts and upazila levels. On the following day, a roadmarch will be brought out from Abdullahpur to Bahadur Shah Park. This programme will absolutely be a peaceful programme.

“We have announced the programmes. We hope that you would return the caretaker government system back to people and leave the power after resignation. If you don’t leave the power, you’ll face more programmes in the days ahead. You’ll be ousted from power announcing tougher programmes,” he cautioned.

The BNP Secretary General said, “This one-point announcement is not of individual Mirza Fakhrul, rather, it has come from ourt youth leader Tareque Rahman. This announcement is for the country’s 180 million people who are desperately looking for democracy.”