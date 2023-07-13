Denmark keen to invest in IT sector of Bangladesh

Outgoing Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen said Denmark is keen to invest in various sectors in Bangladesh, including information technology (IT).

During her farewell call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here, the Danish envoy also said her country will always continue to cooperate on the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

The President congratulated the ambassador for her successful completion of assignment in Dhaka.

Mentioning that Denmark was the first state among the European Union countries to recognize Bangladesh after independence, the president expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Denmark.

About the climate change effects, he said Bangladesh is one of the countries affected by climate change and Denmark and Bangladesh can work together to deal with the issue.

Referring to the signing of a joint action plan between Bangladesh and Denmark on sustainable and green framework engagement, the President expressed his satisfaction and said, “As a result, Bangladesh will be able to reduce the damage of climate change.”

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Denmark for providing political and humanitarian support over the Rohingya issue.

Demark and along with other international agencies and development partners would put pressure on Myanmar to end the repatriation process of Rohingya people to their homeland, Rakhine state, in a safe, sustainable and dignified manner, he expressed hope.

About the upcoming national polls in Bangladesh, the President said Bangladesh is determined to hold a free, fair and credible Jatiya Sangsad election. “All necessary support will be provided to the Election Commission in this connection,” he added.

The outgoing Danish ambassador thanked the President for his cooperation in discharging her assignment here.

Secretaries concerned were present.