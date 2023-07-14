British Bangladeshi Community Voice in collaboration with 53 other Bangladeshi Community Organisations held an open discussion and dialogue meeting on the BBCV ‘Biman Lootilar Campaign.

British Bangladeshi Community Voice in collaboration with 53 other Bangladeshi Community Organisations held an open discussion and dialogue meeting on the BBCV ‘Biman Lootilar Campaign, the meeting was held at the East London Harkness House community centre.

The main purpose of the meeting was to work in collaboration with BBCV to increase the impact of our ‘Biman Lootilar Campaign’; and establish a unified voice on this important issue, which is close to everyone’s heart. As we are all impacted by the high Biman ticket prices from London to Sylhet route.

The meeting was presided over by the British Bangladeshi Community Voice’s Chairman Shelim U. Chaklader, and conducted by the General Secretary Nasser Al Amin. The meeting started with recitation from the Holy Quran by Syed Ahbab Hussain. Followed by keynote speeches delivered on behalf of BBCV organisation by Vice Chairmans Jamalur Rahman and Mohammed Ali Rinku, Assistant Secretary Tomjur Rahman Ronju, Vice Chairman/Media Rep and former Councillor Shah Suhel Amin and Treasurer Rahim Uddin.

Likewise, distinguished speeches were given by representatives of Relaks Radio Hafsa Islam and Amina Begum,

Bangladesh Probashi Kallyan Parishad Syed Ahbab Hussain, Voice For Justice UK General Secretary K M Abu Taher Choudhury, Beani Bazar Thana Jonokollan Skomity UK President Mujahid Islam and Vice President Abedur Rahman, Gulapgonj Culture Trust UK Chairman Shamsul Hoque, General Secretary Dilwar Hussain, Treasurer Masud Juwardar and Assistant Secretary Misbah Masum,

Gulapgonj Education Trust General Secretary Johir Hussain Gous,

Biswnath Aid President Abdul Rohim Ronju, Moulvibazar Jela Unnion Parishad Publicity Secretary Rukhon Chowdhury, Sunali Authit Chairman Jamal Uddin, Community Activist and ION TV Journalist Murad Ahmed Chowdhury, Hawa TV Journalist Rumana Liton, Gulapgonj Social Trust Former President Abdul Basit, Community Activists Eklin Chowdhury and Rehan Uddin also gave speeches. Many other community leaders, community activists, and committee members of various organisations were present.

All main discussions included identifying the root causes of the problem of Biman Airlines London to Sylhet route ticket high prices, price discrimination, injustices, and unfair treatment for the Sylhet destination passengers, and exploring possible actions and demands. All expertise, opinions, suggestions, ideas, demands, stories, tips, and action points about this topic have been incredibly positive and have given clear action points to feed into the campaign Action plan. The Biman Lootilar Campaign Action Plan will go forward as a working group.

In numerous community leaders speeches, they suggested creating contact with the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and other Bangladesh Ministers and Key-decision makers related to this issue to resolve this matter.

British Bangladeshi Community Voice believes this is a Community campaign for the 1 million British Bangladeshi people living in the UK.

To make this movement more dynamic, the leaders of the various organisations will contact everyone living in different towns and cities in the UK and try their best to bring their logical demands to strengthen the campaign. Even if our demands are not fulfilled for any reason, all present in the meeting expressed their opinion of boycotting Biman, stopping all UK remittances, and being more strict in other actions such as demonstrations, complaining to UK authorities and taking legal actions etc.

Biman is our national carrier airline, our pride and asset, and we deserve and demand better rights and services.

As you we haven’t been able to meet the Biman UK Country Manager, here are Our 5 Key Demands to Biman Bangladesh Airlines:

Provide transparency of Biman ticket prices and profits from London to Sylhet route. Reduce Biman ticket prices from London to Sylhet route to match other international airlines. Start Biman online ticket purchasing system displaying prices and fees upfront. Stop Biman ticket sales racketeering, price fixing and syndicate scam. Allow ticket price competitions from other international airlines to fly from London to Sylhet route, and make Sylhet Osmani genuine International Airport.

Our demands are clear and non-negotiable and we will continue to fight this BBCV Lootilar campaign vigorously until Biman Airlines stops looting British consumers and our demands are met.

Besides present in this meeting were many people who were passionate about the Biman lootilar campaign who declared their solidarity for such a great issue close to everyone’s heart.