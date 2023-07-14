Teesta water flowing 40 cm above danger level

The Teesta River is flowing 40 cm above the danger level due to the onrush of upstream water.

The water flow at Dalia point of Teesta Barrage, the country’s largest irrigation project, was recorded at 52.55 cm at 6:00 am on Friday, which is flowing 40 cm above the danger level above the normal 52.15 cm.

The Teesta Barrage Water Development Board’s Flood Forecasting Warning Centre, said the Teesta water level will rise sharply from late Friday night and flow above the danger mark on Friday and Saturday and advised everyone to be careful.

Meanwhile, the water levels of the Teesta, Dharla, Buri Teesta, and Saniajan rivers have increased due to the onrush of upstream water from India, causing flooding in the areas along the Teesta River in Lalmonirhat’s Hatibandha upazila.

About 15,000 families have been marooned due to the flooding situation.

Dalia Water Development Board Executive Engineer Asfauddin Daula said Teesta water is flowing 40 cm above the danger level. Therefore, all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage have been opened to control the flow of water.

Teesta water is expected to remain above the danger mark for two days, he said.

Earlier, the water level of the rivers started swelling on Thursday (July 13) morning. Water started flowing 35 cm above the danger level at Doani point of Teesta Barrage, located in Hatibandha, in the afternoon.

According to sources at the Water Development Board, there is panic among the people. This flooding situation has been created due to the opening of most of the gates of India’s Gajoldoba Barrage.

Many are leaving their homes and moving to safer places. The water is flowing towards Bangladesh at a high speed. Most of the gates of the Teesta barrage have been opened to ease the onrush of upstream water.

As a result, 15,000 families from 10 villages in the char areas of Patgram, Saniyajan, Goddimari, Singimari, Sirduna, Patikapara, and Dauabari union of Hatibandha have been marooned due to the swelling water level of Teesta.

Many croplands, including the seeds of several thousand acres of Aman paddy, have been submerged in Teesta water. Meanwhile, road communication in the char areas has been broken.