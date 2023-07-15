Gautam Adani meets PM to extend thanks over power plant handover

Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire industrialist and founder and chairman of Adani Group, on Saturday came to Dhaka in a brief visit and paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence.

“Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant,” he tweeted this afternoon with images of his brief visit to Dhaka and meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, BSS reports.

He also wrote: “I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved Covid to commission the plant in record time of three-and-a-half years.”

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told BSS that Gautam Adani came to Bangladesh to extend thanks to the premier as on the full load commencement of the Godda power plant in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

Sources said Adani arrived in Dhaka at 10am by a private aircraft and met the prime minister around 11am.

He left Dhaka around 1.15pm by the private aircraft.