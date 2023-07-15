Jamaat disheartened by BNP’s stance: Taher

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami are disheartened by the stance of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said the party’s nayeb-e-ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.

He told journalists following a meeting with European Union delegation at Gulshan in Dhaka on Saturday.

Responding to a question that why the party avoided joining one-point simultaneous movement if they do not have compromise with the government, Jamaat leader Taher said, “Jamaat ameer was arrested after joining the simultaneous movement of 10-point demand. Procession of the party was attacked. We hoped that BNP would at least issue a statement in this regard. Leaders and supporters of Jamaat were disheartened by this stance of the party (BNP).”

He further said though BNP held meeting with other parties over one-point movement but they did not hold any talks with Jamaat.

That is why Jamaat is staging movement demanding election under neutral government as per its own strategy, Taher said.

The Jamaat leader said dialogue could be held between political parties about the formation of neutral government.

Taher said, “Fair election is not possible without a non-partisan government. Jamaat will not participate in the election without non partisan government”

About the meeting, the Jamaat leader said, “Discussion was held in the meeting on how to conduct fair and participatory election. Jamaat talked about the overall situation of the country. Unprecedented fraudulence was held during 2014, 2018 elections. Fair election cannot be held under this government.”

Among others, Jamaat acting secretary general ATM Masum, executive council members Matiur Rahman Akand and Abdur Rab were present at that time.