Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh on Sunday defeated Afghanistan by six wickets (DLS method) in the second T20I in Dhaka to seal the two-match series and avenged their defeat in the ODI series to the same side.

Chasing a target of 117 after the match was reduced to 17 overs per side, Bangladesh crossed the finishing line with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second and final.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after a dramatic two-wicket win in Friday’s opening encounter. The hosts brought in Afif Hossain and Hasan Mahmud for Rony Talukdar and Shoriful Islam in their two changes from the opening match.